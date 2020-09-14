AFC Telford stay unbeaten in pre-season

Rangers took the lead on 37 minutes. A low cross wasn’t dealt with decisively and former Bucks trialist Joe Cuff was able to swivel onto the loose ball around six yards from goal to tuck the ball under the exposed Ash Rawlins. Stung by that, the Bucks replied within 60 seconds; Brendon Daniels, playing behind the front two of Aaron Williams and Jason Oswell, struck a fierce, angled shot at goal and goalkeeper King’s parry fell straight to the predatory Williams, who side-footed the equaliser.

Level at the interval, Cowan swapped his entire XI for the second half, utilising his squad and also giving further opportunity to a number of trialists. It was one of them, Dominic McHale, who scored his third goal of pre-season to put the Bucks ahead, executing a tidy turn and shot 12 yards out to beat King on his near post.

That came on 53 minutes, and the lead stood for only a further seven minutes. Rangers worked hard all afternoon, and their leveller came from approach play down their right, ending when Jamie Sleigh turned on the edge of the box to fire home past Bucks’ trialist goalkeeper.