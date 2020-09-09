Wolves' Conor Coady slots straight into England role

Wolves’ skipper was not overawed by the occasion, at all.

He just took everything he has done so well at club level and applied it to the international stage.

The Three Lions’ display as a whole in Denmark was pretty underwhelming, but Coady did his cause no harm at all.

He sent trademark diagonal passes to the wing-backs, stopped a few attacks dead in their tracks and was a vocal presence throughout. Coady was solid.

Lining up for the national anthem – and singing it – will have been a proud moment for the Liverpudlian.

After all, an England debut is a massive milestone in anyone’s career.

A tentative start would have been forgiven, too.

But Coady began in a calm and composed manner, finding Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold with a pinpoint pass down the right.

He could be heard clearly right from the first whistle as well – telling others where they needed to be or offering words of encouragement.

It was all the stuff that has been so integral in Wolves’ rise over the past couple of years.

There was one unusual thing, though, as for corners, Coady could be seen in the opposition box.

A truly rare sight, given he has barely ventured out of his own half under Nuno Espirito Santo.

The last time he was in such a position may have been when scoring a penalty at Bolton in April 2018 to seal the Championship crown.

That surprise aside, it was textbook Coady throughout in Copenhagen.

This was a very good time to be entering the England set-up, ahead of the Euros next summer, and you have to think he has done enough to stay in the fold going forward, having helped them to a clean sheet.

Yes, England did not shine in the 3-4-3 system, but that is not his fault.

Everything Coady needed to do, he did it well and, besides, Gareth Southgate’s charges did not look all that in a 4-3-3 against Iceland either.

Coady has waited ever so long for this opportunity, and he did all he could. He seems to have done enough to build on this cap.

Getting one is a remarkable feat and not something to take lightly, but he should be given another opportunity.

Wolves fans, who had not seen one of their players in an England shirt since Matt Jarvis in 2011, are so proud of Coady.

Hopefully, they will be able to feel that same pride at least a few more times moving forward.