AFC Telford smash six in friendly win over Drayton

The Bucks backed up Saturday’s 5-0 win at Ellesmere with another commanding result as a brace each from James Hardy and trialist Dominic McHale and goals from Aaron Williams and Jack Storer did the damage.

Sub Matt Jones netted a late consolation for Northern Premier League Drayton.

The Bucks were bright and lively early on, wing-backs Lee Vaughan and Brendon Daniels offering good width on either flank.

A minute after a Williams header was ruled out for a foul the Bucks led, as Hardy latched on to a neat Matthew Barnes-Homer through ball, elected against shooting instantly and turned a defender inside out before rounding Agius and slotting into an unguarded net.

Two minutes later and Telford were handed the chance to double their lead as Williams was brought down by defender Connor Hughes. The Telford hitman dispatched the penalty with ease.

And the Bucks made it three goals in four minutes as Barnes-Homer’s delivery from the right was sent back across goal by Daniels and converted from six yards by Hardy.

Telford’s second-half side included trialists Ashley Smith-Brown, formerly of Plymouth, at left wing-back. Ex-Solihull Moors was at centre-back Owen Bennett, former TNS youngster Harry Bower on the right wing and midfielder McHale.

Ex-Barnsley and Oldham man McHale, 24, hammered in a fierce low left-footed finish from a tight angle to extend Telford’s lead three minutes after the restart.

Barely two minutes later Storer turned on the burners to power past Drayton’s defence before converting a finish that Agius might have kept out. McHale added a fine second with 20 minutes left, smashing in a low volley across goal for Telford’s sixth before home sub Jones pulled one back for Drayton.