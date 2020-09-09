AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan hails attitude of players

The Bucks made it 11 goals in their two warm-up games so far as new signing James Hardy and trialist Dominic McHale each struck doubles, with Aaron Williams and Jack Storer also on target.

Telford chief Cowan insisted the correct attitude was the key facet of his side’s display and the Bucks were in control throughout, netting early on in each half before Drayton’s late consolation.

“Drayton and Ellesmere have been impeccable hosts,’ Cowan said.

“I’m really pleased. It was all about attitude and application and how we go about our business, getting those much-needed minutes in our system.

“The lads were excellent, approached it really well. We were consistently good.”

Bucks trialists included McHale, Storer, Ashley Smith-Brown, Owen Bennett, Harry Bower and Jordan Davies in front of a couple of hundred fans at Greenfields.

Cowan added: “As a management team it’s hard to take things from these games because there’s an expectation you’re going to win and it can be no-win.

“But I always talk about attitude and application – whether they come here and do it properly or if they come here and think they’re better than they are.

“The lads approached it with ultimate professionalism and applied themselves to a real high standard. We got a lot out of it. A good night for the signed players and a few of the trialists as well.”

Telford head to Stafford Rangers on Saturday in the final pre-season friendly played with fans in attendance.

The Bucks then face National League opposition in Notts County before a double-header against Wrexham and a clash with Macclesfield, all behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, the club received confirmation from the National League this week that the target is for spectators to be permitted at fixtures at a reduced capacity from October. Bucks season tickets are for sale online or from the club office until 4pm on Friday, October 2.

The reduced capacity is not yet known. Entrance priority will be given to season ticket holders before tickets go on general sale.