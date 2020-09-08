AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan still keen on two additions

The Bucks got their pre-season friendly schedule under way over the weekend with a victory at Ellesmere Rangers and head to step four side Market Drayton Town tonight (7.45pm kick-off).

Cowan is using the warm-up games to have a look at a number of trialists, with ex-Prestatyn hotshot Jordan Davies and wingers Anthony Dwyer and Harry Bower among those in action.

Telford have so far made seven new signings this summer and Cowan is still looking for more options in a couple of positions.

"We're looking for something a little bit different to what we've got attacking-wise," Cowan said.

"We're looking to make sure we've got a little more competitiveness in the midfield. We have areas to focus on but they've got to be the right players.

"A lot of players have passed me on the transfer conveyor belt. There's a lot you'd sign in a heartbeat but they've got to be specific to what we're trying to do."

Meanwhile, National League club officials met with league bosses yesterday to discuss how clubs can hold pilot games in the safe return of supporters to stadia.

It is understood clubs will be told about how to calculate a reduced capacity for fans to attend fixtures while socially distancing.

Telford will discover their National North schedule for the upcoming campaign at 1pm today when the league reveal this season's fixtures.

The Bucks' competitive season starts on October 3, although they will be in FA Cup second round qualifying action, with the first league game three days later.