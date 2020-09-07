Gavin Cowan content as AFC Telford start with a five-star show

The Bucks, whose season is set to start on the first weekend of October, took the opportunity to give minutes on the field to their entire squad, fielding a different 11 in each half at Beech Grove on Saturday.

Although the Bucks have been in training for several weeks, Cowan admitted that the opportunity to face opposition for the first time was welcome.

“You can try to replicate it in training, playing 11 against 11 from within the squad, but it’s not the same; players react differently in a match situation, even when there’s nothing at stake,” said Cowan.

Cowan also took a look at several trialists, among them former Buck Anthony Dwyer and Jordan Davies, a regular scorer for Prestatyn Town in the Cymru North, Welsh football’s second tier, over the last two seasons. Davies scored the Bucks second goal just before half-time, adding to an opener from player-coach Matthew Barnes-Homer.

In the second half, captain Shane Sutton added a third from long range before new signing Jason Oswell, with whom Sutton played at Newtown in the Welsh Premier League, added two more to put some gloss on to a good workout against their hosts from the North West Counties league.

All of the club’s summer signings featured, with the exception of goalkeeper Russ Griffiths; he wasn’t risked, owing to a slight injury, meaning Cowan also gave an opportunity to youth team keeper George Scott and fellow youth team product, defender Jack Sweeney.

The Bucks continue their pre-season tomorrow night with a trip to Greenfields to face Market Drayton Town.