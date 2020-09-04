AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan to look at trialists in opening friendly

The Bucks boss takes his side to north Shropshire outfit Ellesmere Rangers tomorrow (1pm) as Telford begin their delayed pre-season friendly schedule.

Cowan will run the rule over trialists at Beech Grove, where 300 spectators are permitted on a first come first serve basis, and his first-team squad, including seven new signings, will feature.

“We are looking forward to the day, we there a couple of years ago and Ellesmere were impeccable hosts,” Cowan said.

“I know (joint-boss) Matt Burton and I know it’ll be a really rewarding day and it’s important we get something out of it.

“It’s a great facility and it’s great to be on the pitch with a competitive element against a local team.”

“Everyone will be sensible and it’ll be a great day.

Cowan added: “We will take the whole squad and a lot of trialists as well, so we’ll look at how they do. But everybody will be involved. “How much the first-team squad play is yet to be seen.We won’t waste anyone’s time so it’s important we give them minutes as they look to earn contracts so we can see what they can do.”