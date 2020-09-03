Menu

Henry Cowans urged to become man at Telford

By Lewis Cox | AFC Telford United | Published:

Long-serving midfielder Henry Cowans has been told to ‘become the man of the club’ as he aims to win a new AFC Telford deal.

Henry Cowans of AFC Telford during a first team training session

Cowans, who turns 24 next month, is preparing for his fourth season at the New Bucks Head after being invited to pre-season by boss Gavin Cowan to prove his fitness after an injury-hit spell.

The former Villa youngster, son of Villa Park legend Gordon, has impressed physically across the Bucks’ staggered pre-season training and will feature in friendlies, which begin at Ellesmere on Saturday.

And now boss Cowan wants to see the midfielder show he can be ‘the man’ at AFC Telford.

“Henry has been training, he’s been keeping on top of his fitness,” Cowan said. “Cardio and conditioning is where Henry comes into his own.

“He’s been at the front of all the running. We’ve just got to see Henry step up now. This is going to be the fourth season he’s been at the club. In order to earn that deal he needs to show he is the man.”

Cowan wants to see the midfielder show his hunger to succeed at the club.

“He’s not here on trial. He needs to show he is the man and that this is his club.

He added: “I’ve had the conversations with him. Henry is another one at this level, there’s a lot of them, that have all the ability in the world but can’t quite put everything together.

“I’ve still got that belief in Henry, I just want him to show me in pre-season that it is still there and it is still something he wants.

“He needs to be walking around the place like he’s a man of the club now. He needs to start acting like it and I’m looking forward to the games.”

Former Birmingham City attacker Jack Storer is still training with the Bucks and will feature in upcoming friendlies.

Boss Cowan will run the rule over Cowans, Storer and other unnamed trialists in the friendlies.

AFC Telford United Football Sport
