Gavin Cowan: Telford return will boost supporters’ well-being

Telford play their first fixture in almost six months when they visit step six outfit Ellesmere Rangers on Saturday.

And, because FA and government guidance permits supporters at step three and below, supporters will be at Beech Grove to catch a glimpse of Cowan’s new additions, a month ahead of the National League North kick-off.

The Telford chief is in regular contact with the members of the fanbase and understands that the club has a morale obligation to support those that offer their support to the team.

“Everybody is excited to get back to it. I think it could be brilliant for everyone physically and also mentally,” Cowan said. “I speak with a lot of supporters from week to week, keeping in touch with them, and there’s people that rely on our club.

“I’m in constant contact with certain supporters who just need our support. Not so much from me but from the club.

“That’s a real privilege, to help people who rely on us to give them something to get out of bed for. To feel part of.

“A lot of people love our club and are dedicated to it, fans and volunteers, when it’s been away for so long we want to bring it back and give them something to shout about.”

The Bucks are set to discover their schedule for the upcoming 2020/21 National North campaign – which begins after Saturday, October 3, with Telford in FA Cup action that day – when the fixtures are released next Tuesday.

It remains unclear at which point the supporters will be permitted to watch their side from the stands and terraces, with non-league step two and above classed as elite football alongside the professional ranks.

Asked if he was itching for Telford’s pre-season schedule to kick-start, Cowan said: “I think everybody is.

“We love what we do and I believe we’ve got something going. We’ve worked really hard over the last two years to switch the mentality of the football club and now I suppose we know our worth.

“I’m really privileged to be in this position and we need to get back to it as soon as possible – it’s overdue in my opinion.”

Ellesmere are limited to 300 spectators for Saturday’s 1pm kick-off.

Entry will be granted on a first come, first serve basis with names and phone numbers taken upon arrival for track and trace purposes. Tickets are £5 for adults and £3 for concessions.

An extra 50 tickets for the trip to step three Stafford Rangers on September 12 went on sale yesterday after the Bucks sold out their initial allocation of 90.

Fans can also see their side in action, at a capped allocation, at Market Drayton Town next Tuesday.

A Telford under-18s team had been set to travel to Wellington Amateurs for a pre-season friendly this evening, but the fixture has been postponed as Amateurs’ Fortis Stadium is not ready.