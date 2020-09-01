Gavin Cowan: We will look after Telford trialists

The Bucks have been joined by a handful of trialists throughout their pre-season regime, which has been stop-start due to the National League’s controversial decision to delay the season.

Cowan admits a couple have fallen by the wayside but he is ready to hand opportunities to unnamed trialists when Telford begin their pre-season friendly schedule at step six outfit Ellesmere Rangers on Saturday.

With various divisions in non-league kicking off their seasons on different dates, the Telford chief admits it is a ‘tough scenario’ keeping trialists on without the promise of a deal – as players are also looking to address their futures by sorting a deal for the upcoming campaign.

“We’ve got a few trialists in at the moment so we’re waiting to see what kind of impact they’ll have,” Cowan said. “They’ve all trained really well and they have to, with the way leagues are starting at different times.

“We have to be really honest with them and I hope they are not victims of their own success. Because they are all training well enough to stay around the group. We have integrity to tell them they are not staying around just for numbers. We’re keen to keep them around but they also have to get fixed up (with a club). It’s a tough scenario.”