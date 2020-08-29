AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan to keep eye on fitness

The Bucks have landed a sponsorship deal with the global fitness company, who will provide them top-of-the-range wearable training and match technology.

The cutting edge products are used by most Football League sides to keep close tabs on the output of players. They measure distances covered, as well as factors such as heart rate.

Cowan said: “It becomes more physical in terms of competitiveness and the conditional side needs to be increased. We’re really fortunate to be sponsored by GPS company Fitogether.

“We’ve got GPS units now to gauge what the lads are doing, the distancing they are running, which is obviously something we couldn’t have afforded.

“It’s going to be really important. We’re going to have a small squad this year, we’ll try to utilise everyone to the maximum.”

Telford were put through their paces on Tuesday and Thursday as pre-season was ramped up again at Lilleshall.

The Bucks will also train today. Their friendly schedule begins at Ellesmere Rangers next Saturday.