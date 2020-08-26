Aaron Williams hoping to see Telford celebrate

The Bucks hotshot is keen to make a bang in both the National League North and domestic cup action.

Williams, who is going into his second season at the club, is looking to bring the good times back to the club and wants to see a sea of white shirts celebrating in the town at the end of the campaign.

The striker’s ambition matches that of boss Gavin Cowan, who has said he feels his time in charge has been gearing towards this third season.

“We want to finish as high as possible and get as far in the cups as possible. It benefits us players and the club,” said ex-Brackley man Williams.

“Hopefully at the end of the season we can all celebrate as a town, not just a club but as a whole town.

“That’s one of the big things I took from Harrogate when I signed there. It wasn’t really a town club, six months in we were doing well and there’d be shirts everywhere.

“That’s where we want to get back, going to the town centre and seeing a field of white Telford shirts. That’s where the club want to get back, getting people behind Telford again.

“I know there are big clubs close like Wolves and West Brom, but if we can get hundreds of people wearing our Telford shirt and behind us at games then the club will see that as successful.”

Cowan’s Bucks restarted pre-season training at Lilleshall last night ahead of their first friendly on Saturday week.