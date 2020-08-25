Gavin Cowan happy to see Telford excitement

Bucks fans are in buoyant mood ahead of the new National North season, pleased with the business Cowan has conducted so far this summer.

The Telford manager believes that summer signings are just one aspect of the club worth being excited about. He said: “Of course I want them to be optimistic, excited and hope for the best it can possibly be, winning leagues or play-off finals.

“Absolutely I want supporters to be excited, optimistic and buy into what we’re doing.

“Often signings do that but there’s a lot of other things going on at the club that we’re very proud of. It’s been a big project for us.”

The Bucks boss explained that the club’s vision, to act in the most professional manner as possible,

“Credit to everyone that we’re all swimming in the right direction,” Cowan added. “All I asked when I took over is we have a change of mentality from amateur to professional and I feel we’ve done that now.

“I think that started to happen under Rob Edwards’ reign, bringing professionalism to the set-up and I was able to continue that.

“I’ve got two seasons under my belt and it was always geared up for this third season to be the most professional semi-professional team in the country and I feel we’re some way to doing that now.”

Telford will take an under-18s side to their friendly at Wellington Amateurs on September 2.