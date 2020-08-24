‘Live the dream’ in the EFL, Marcus Dinanga told

The 23-year-old was top scorer for the Bucks last season but turned down the offer of a new deal in order to pursue a career in the professional ranks.

Dinanga, who had two spells with Telford after initially joining from Burton in 2017, had spent the past fortnight on trial with Stevenage before being offered a contract.

He becomes the second Telford striker to step up to the EFL in the space of 15 months following Daniel Udoh’s move to Shrewsbury in May last year.

Cowan said: “Marcus now gets the chance to live his dream with league football which means we have had two strikers move to the EFL in two seasons. That is a real feather in our cap.

“We wish Marcus an abundance of goals and look forward to seeing him fulfil his potential.”

Cowan also paid tribute to midfielder Ellis Deeney, who ended a two-and-a-half year stay with Telford earlier this month when he moved to Stourbridge.

Deeney, the brother of Watford striker Troy, scored three goals in 89 appearances during a stay which included a stint as vice-captain.

Cowan said: “Ellis has been a huge part of what we have done since I took the role as manager two seasons ago. He is a great guy who typified our work during some brilliant times.

“We wish both Ellis and Marcus the best of luck moving forward.”