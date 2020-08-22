Hard work kicks off Tuesday for Telford

Boss Gavin Cowan has given his players the weekend off ahead of ramping up training in preparation for the commencement of pre-season friendlies the following Wednesday, September 2.

The Bucks have been meeting once a week, every Thursday, at the request of the players, after the National League delayed the start of the 2020/21 season until October 3 – a month later than expected.

Telford had already been in full training at Lilleshall for two or three weeks by that point, when Cowan put the brakes on and a new schedule was devised.

Bucks boss Cowan said: “We have the weekend off and then the lads will be in properly from Tuesday. That’s when the hard work starts and we’ll be up and running. The lads have been ticking over, credit to them, it was optional. Most lads have decided to buy into that, which is testament to the group.

“But the hard work starts on August 25.”

As it stands, Telford have eight pre-season friendlies, ranging from the likes of Wellington Amateurs and Ellesmere Rangers to National League outfits Wrexham and Notts County, lined up for between September 2 and September 26.

Cowan is still keen on a couple more additions to his New Bucks Head squad, and has said trialists will get the chance to impress in upcoming friendlies.

Meanwhile, Marcus Dinanga has signed for League Two Stevenage after leaving Bucks.