AFC Telford chief Andy Pryce hopeful on fans despite missing out

Clubs between non-league step three and six – under Telford’s step two National League North – can welcome fans for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision came after the government distinguished between recreational and elite sport, with Telford’s National North and above falling into the latter, a move labelled ‘ridiculous’ by Pryce.

“It’s great for step three and below, it’s where we all want to get to, unfortunately our level was classed as elite football so we have to follow those guidelines, which is ridiculous to a certain degree,” Pryce said.

“But it’s a step closer for us all. A step closer to fans being able to come back.

“We play at Wellington Amateurs, it’ll be great for our fans to support them and get behind them, watch a bit of football and get much-needed cash into local clubs.”

“Hopefully local football fans will then do the same and support AFC Telford United.”

The decision is after more than 30 MPs wrote to the government warning that clubs could be lost forever if fans are locked out.

Bucks fans will be able to watch their side for the first time in five months in friendlies at Wellington Amateurs on September 2 and Stafford Rangers on September 12.