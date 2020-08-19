Gavin Cowan: James Hardy buys into AFC Telford ambition

Creative attacker Hardy, 25, checked into the New Bucks Head on a one-year deal last week after leaving League Two outfit Walsall.

He is the latest ambitious acquisition from the National League North Bucks, as Cowan assembles a squad ready for a tilt at success next season.

Cowan said of former AFC Fylde National North winner Hardy: "He's obviously a player that not only has a huge pedigree but at 25 years old has a lot of experience.

"In terms of our recruitment he's everything we were looking for. He's done everything in this league and very well in the league above.

"He's another one that we wanted to dip our toe in to see if we had a chance and thankfully he bought into what we want to do.

"It's another real big acquisition for us."

The deal to bring in Hardy, as with the likes of Courtney Meppan-Walters, Jack Byrne and Jason Oswell among others before it, has rival fans and onlookers talking about Telford 'splashing the cash' ahead of the new season – despite Cowan's insistence the budget has been cut in the wake of Covid-19.

Chairman Andy Pryce has also taken to social media to talk down the rumours of the Bucks' spending.

Cowan said:

"This is when I talk about our phenomenal facilities, training ground at Lilleshall, the ground, all the work people have put in to get the pitch right.

"The environment we try to create. All the little one per cents we put in, they mean something to players.

"In the current climate, players understand finances aren't what they were and they want to be at a place where things are done right.

"I want to be the most professional semi-professional team in the country. They buy into that and I'm very proud of that.

"I'm not surprised. I was very optimistic. I'm extremely happy on what we've achieved."