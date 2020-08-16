Ellis Deeney's AFC Telford United departure confirmed as former vice-captain joins Stourbridge

The 28-year-old midfielder has been an important part of Gavin Cowan’s squad at the New Bucks Head, but has opted to move on after the expiration of his one-year deal in May.

Deeney was initially signed by former boss Rob Edwards from Tamworth and played a role in helping Telford secure National League North survival in the 2017/18 season.

He has since played a senior role in the Bucks squad, taking the captain’s armband at times in the absence of Shane Sutton.

But Deeney will play step three football next season, having moved down a level to join Southern League Premier Division Central side Stourbridge.

He made 89 league appearances in total for the Bucks, scoring three times. Deeney was a starter in 32 of Telford’s 34 National North games last season, before it was ended by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deeney is likely to be joined out the Bucks exit door by forward Marcus Dinanga, the only other member of last season’s squad whose future is yet to be clarified.

AFC Telford, meanwhile, have thrown their weight beyond the growing ‘Let Fans In’ social media campaign, aimed at welcoming supporters back to non-league football.

Clubs are calling on the government to allow fans to watch their side while socially-distancing.