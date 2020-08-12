AFC Telford Ladies are ready to kick on after encouraging early signs

The Bucks Ladies eye-catching West Midlands League Division One North season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, with the season declared null and void with Poole's side looking set for a top four finish.

But, having made some talented additions during the close season, including xxxxxxx, Telford Ladies – who will be playing more home fixtures at the newly-laid New Bucks Head next season – are gunning for even better, with a top two spot securing promotion to step five and the WMRWL Premier Division.

Despite defeat in their first pre-season friendly against higher-ranked Solihull Moors, the Bucks Ladies chief has noticed a significant improvement in the rapport in her ranks.

“People have got a smile on their face and as much as pre-season can be a tricky time for players in terms of expectations, they were so keen to be back they’ve welcomed that physicality and that challenge," said Poole, whose side return to full training this week after weeks of small-sided sessions.

"Having that positive atmosphere in training means that Alex (Owens, coach) and I can push for a bit more, and that’s what we’re doing already.

“The players that have stayed are the ones that we wanted to stay which means that we’re setting the correct environment where players want to play for us.

"The other pleasing thing is that the players that we have recruited are really talented and they’re coming to the football club because they’ve heard it’s a good environment, and that players improve and get given the right opportunities to play the right type of football here.

“For myself and staff that’s really pleasing, because when I took over that was the main thing I wanted to achieve. I wanted to set an environment where players wanted to be here and in the long run I think that will pay dividends."

Advertising

The team were boosted by the early news that players' player of the season Holly Nicholson, a commanding presence at centre-half, re-signed for the new season.

Defender Kimmy Winton, a regular over the last two seasons, returned for a third season in Bucks white. She is joined by midfielder Danniella Garrett, who top scored with 11 goals in her debut Telford campaign last season.

Charlotte Sewell has also committed, as has long-serving goalkeeper Phoebe Carter – who has been at the club since its launch in the 2017/18 season.

Tough-tackling full-back Abbie Baldwin, a product of the club's academy at just 18 years old, has also signed on alongside striker Charlotte Budd, winger Jaime Duggan and defender Hannah Canning.

The Bucks will once against go up against rivals Shrewsbury Town In The Community Women, as well as the likes of Shifnal Town Ladies, Port Vale Ladies, Sandwell Ladies and Stoke City Women Development in First Division North action.

The schedule is yet to be confirmed, with fixtures still to be released.