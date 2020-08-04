AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan hopeful of sealing Jack Storer deal

The former Birmingham City attacker joined the Bucks back in March, but made just one appearance before the season was cut short.

Storer has been training with Telford’s squad during pre-season and talks are ongoing over a deal to keep the 22-year-old on the club’s books for the approaching campaign.

Cowan has made no secret of the high regard in which he holds Storer, a player once tipped for big things when he joined Blues from Stevenage in 2016.

Things have not exactly gone to plan since, but Cowan believes Telford can offer the playmaker a platform on which to rebuild his career.

He said: “Jack is still coming in, we’ve been looking at him for a while and we are in discussions to try to sign him.

“There are just some details to sort, we have to be delicate with the finances and budget, we’re trying to work something out to get him in.”

Cowan is targeting another two or three signings in attacking areas, though the urgency of his search has been reduced by the season start date being put back until October.

He said: “We’re constantly talking to people, is the truth. We’ll sign them if they’re the right one but we’re not in a massive rush at this stage. With the season put back another month it’s another reason to sit tight and wait to see what comes along.”