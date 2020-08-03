Telford's Henry Cowans shines on and off the course

Gavin Cowan’s Bucks ranks were invited by Lilleshall Hall Golf Club, who are based on the grounds of Lilleshall National Sports Centre, for a round of golf to help break up their pre-season routine.

And there was no doubt in the Telford manager’s mind who starred with the nine iron and putter – midfielder Cowans.

Cowans, 23, was invited to pre-season training by the club to prove his fitness ahead of the new season, and the former Villa youngster also proved his ability on the golf course, where he spends plenty of time with his dad, Villa Park legend Gordon.

“We were lucky to be invited by Lilleshall Hall Golf Club and had a lovely day there,” said Cowan.

When asked who was star of the show, the boss replied immediately: “Henry Cowans, hands down. He plays a lot with his dad I think, too much by the look of it! Very impressive.

“That was a brilliant bit of team bonding. There’s no reason why that won’t change. It (the delay to the new season) just puts a chink in the momentum.”

Cowans struggled with injuries last season, where he barely featured in his third campaign at the New Bucks Head, and was sent out on loan.

But boss Cowan is likely to offer the midfielder a new deal for the upcoming season, so long as he prove his fitness.

“He’s come in and is ticking over nicely.,” Cowan added. “But the only way you can impress at the moment is being professional. As always Henry is that.”