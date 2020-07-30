AFC Telford United unveil new 2020/21 away shirt after delay to original

The pink Adidas shirt is available for pre-order now and will be on sale to purchase at the club from 11am to 2pm on Saturday.

It is the second pink Adidas top unveiled by the club this summer. The first, a Campeon 21 jersey, was a specific European Championship model created for the Euro 2020 tournament, which has been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus.

The shirt will instead be launched next summer, in line with the tournament, which will be played across Europe.

The Bucks have stuck with the bright pink colour and Adidas design, to go alongside their traditional white home shirt for next season.

The away jersey will be on sale at the event dome at the club's Learning Centre car park from Saturday. Fans are asked to park on the Learning Centre and not the Whitehouse Hotel.

The shirt is £40 for adults and £33 for juniors. Pre-orders can be made in the following link www.sportingtouch.com/215-afc-telford

Telford chairman Andy Pryce this week praised the supporters' response to shirt sales, a crucial income to the club during a challenging period, over recent weeks.

The club's new away shirt sponsor is Monte Goalkeeping, a professional goalkeeping products company, headed up by former AFC Telford shot-stopper and fans' favourite James Montgomery, who has gone on to play League Two football for Forest Green Rovers.