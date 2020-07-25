Gavin Cowan sends AFC Telford fans rallying cry

While a start date for the 2020/21 National League North season remains unconfirmed, clubs at step one and two have been given the green light to return to competitive football from September 5.

That is the date that Bucks chairman Andy Pryce and manager Cowan are aiming towards and the Telford boss has issued a call to the community to back their club.

"I think we've been living in a perpetual state of fear. Among that there's a lot of people who are understanding of where things are and not getting too carried away," said Cowan.

"My personal belief is people will be desperate to come and watch a football match and we want to cater for them.

"Hopefully they'll come and watch their local team. I believe the community should come out and watch us."

No confirmation was given about the prospect of supporters and spectators entering stadia to watch action from the expected September start date.

The government have said that fans can return from October. But clubs remain hopeful that, if reduced crowds prove safe in pilot schemes in other sports, there could be a reduced capacity permitted to matches. A thirty per cent reduced capacity has been mooted.

"I've played in it with two or three thousand every week and they've got to play their part," Cowan added. "They need to come out in the right way regarding guidelines but they need to play their part if we are going to be successful.

"Hopefully we'll fill that 30 per cent and then fill the ground."