AFC Telford trialists set to get an opportunity to impress

Telford's squad, featuring six new additions and a handful of trialists, have been in light, socially-distanced training at Lilleshall for the last two weeks.

Cowan, entering his third season as Bucks boss, admits he has been impressed with the atmosphere in training and feels there has been a 'shift in mentality' among the ranks.

The Telford manager says it is difficult for individuals to catch the eye at this early stage, but they will have the chance to impress as training ramps up in the coming weeks ahead of next month's warm-up friendlies.

"We've got four or five in at the moment," Cowan said of the Bucks trialists. "They're just ticking over, it's hard to impress with the sessions we're doing at the moment, it's all very individual and technical.

"We're getting them ready and when we do get the green light we can start move our training up a couple of gears and they'll get their opportunities to impress then.

"At the moment it's just enjoying the brilliant facilities and environment at Lilleshall."

Midfielder Henry Cowans is training at Lilleshall looking to prove his fitness, forward Jack Storer is another on Cowan's radar.

Cowan has been thrilled with the mentality of his players since they returned from the lockdown. He says a ruthless streak is a key characteristic his side must adopt.

"I've spoken a lot about mentality and it's something you can't instil in people, they've either got it or they haven't," he added.

"They can build it up, whether it's through their upbringing, life experience or experiences on a football pitch.

"You can just tell there's been a little shift in mentality. A little bit more geared the way I would like it and what I expected as a player.

"The attitude has always been impeccable, but I think there's a shift in mentality, I think we've got a group of players this year who are able to adjust and deal with certain situations, be a little bit more cut-throat and ruthless.

"It's seeing peoples' state of mind, Aaron Williams and Shane Sutton have come back looking like new signings, so I'm really excited to get going."