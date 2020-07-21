Gavin Cowan looking for AFC Telford adaptability

Work on the New Bucks Head pitch, which was completely relaid with a new drainage system, will help the Bucks play a possession-based style, according to the boss.

But Cowan warns, while Telford’s new pitch may be in top nick, his side must be able to ‘mix it up’ on other occasions in the National League North.

“In terms of the way we play, I’d like to think it’s very much a game of football,” Cowan said.

“We want a nice surface, we use it more so and want to play particular patterns in possession.

“It gives the players more chance to do that. The better the surface the less excuses they’ve got.”

Cowan says he will work with his team to ensure they have three or four different modes when it comes to an effective style.

The Bucks chief added: “I’ve spoken previously about being fluent and able to mix up your game.

“Of course you have a style of play and a certain game strategy and football philosophy.

Advertising

“It’ll be brilliant for when we’re playing at home but there may be pitches away where we have to adjust accordingly.

“You have to be fluent in your style of play, you can’t be one-dimensional. We’ll look to being three or four-dimensional, making sure we can adapt to any environment.”

“It’s nice to know we’ll have more control of what our environment looks like as opposed to the Gods and whether it’s going to rain.”

Telford continued their preparations for the 2020/21 season at Lilleshall on Saturday.

Cowan’s side have been training ‘lightly’ twice-weekly for a fortnight, with four or five trialists in attendance.

The Bucks will wait for next season’s restart dates to be confirmed in the coming weeks before stepping up their pre-season schedule.