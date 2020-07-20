AFC Telford handed the all-clear for kick off

The governing body has ‘strongly recommended’ a phased return of competitive action, also detailing when clubs can return to full contact training and play pre-season friendlies.

The guidelines state that, when ready, grassroots clubs can begin full training with groups – including coaches – of no more than 30.

From the beginning of August, clubs can begin competitive matches, including friendlies, festivals and small-sided football competitions.

The guidelines have confirmed league action restart dates for clubs at steps one and two, including AFC Telford, down to step six of non-league.

National League, North and South action can commence from Saturday, September 5.

For clubs at steps three and four, including Market Drayton Town, league action will return a little later – no earlier than Saturday, September 19.

Steps five and six, which includes county clubs that features in the Midland League, West Midlands Regional League and North West Counties League, can also resume on September 5.

Competitive football can only return once clubs have completed necessary risk assessments.

No update was given on the return of crowds or spectators, with gatherings of more than 30 people still restricted by government guidance.

The FA confirmed they were in talks with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport about a return of spectators and ‘strongly urged’ clubs to make plans for admission at a reduced capacity while social distancing.

Clubs have been asked to consider markings with tape to highlight 2m distancing, or 1m where possible, a reduction of covered seating, turnstile, takeaways and toilet areas.