Telford throw their weight behind restart date of September 5

There has been no official word from National League bosses and clubs are not expecting to hear about the 2020/21 restart until after this season’s play-offs conclude on August 2.

But Gavin Cowan’s Bucks have returned to training at Lilleshall National Sports Centre and the suggestion within National League North circles is that they could return to league football in the first weekend in September.

The September 5 date could be a significant date for National League clubs, believes Telford chairman Andy Pryce, who says the league should take advantage of a different restart date to the Premier League and EFL, giving clubs as much opportunity to fill their stadium at a reduced capacity as possible.

“We’ve heard nothing. Lots of rumours, I’ve spoken to a couple of managers from the National League North and we’re hearing September 5,” said Pryce.

“That’s what we’re hearing, whether it is or isn’t we don’t know. We’re also hearing it will be with 30 per cent of your capacity. But that is unofficial.

“We’re just ready and waiting to get back, as soon as we’re given the nod.

“I don’t think we’ll hear anything until August 1, which will be after the play-offs. But we’re getting prepared to start on September 5.”

EFL clubs are to vote next week on whether to kick off the 2020/21 campaign on August 29 or September 12 – a week before or after the suggested National League start. There is a scheduled international break for the weekend of September 5.

Thirty per cent of the New Bucks Head’s 6,000 capacity is 1,800, more than the Bucks’ average home attendance and the club are confident they could sell out the reduced capacity.

Meanwhile, AFC Telford have offered season ticket holders for the cancelled 2019/20 season the opportunity of a pro-rota refund on the four cancelled home fixtures.

The refund, which will be 19 per cent of the price paid by fans, can be claimed by emailing enquiries@afctu.co.uk and must be filed by July 31.

The club have offered a second option, by which fans can support the club by not requesting a refund. Telford say they ‘make no secret’ this is the preferred option with other revenue streams frozen. The club will donate 10 per cent of the gestures from supporters to their AFC Telford United CIC charity.