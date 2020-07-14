AFC Telford United awarded funding for pitch renovation at the New Bucks Head

The £99,936.00 FSIF grant, which has been topped up by the football club, has enabled The Bucks to spend the summer replacing the old pitch and install a brand-new surface at the stadium, including a full professional drainage and irrigation system.

For several years, the pitch at the New Bucks Head has needed a major renovation with many of the drains over 21 years old.

The works will continue throughout the coming weeks and will have a significant impact on the quality of the surface at the stadium for many years.

The major renovation will enable the club to provide opportunities for the local community to use the surface at the end of the season; including a lot of the junior teams who look forward to playing their cup finals at the stadium in May.

Andy Pryce, Chairman of AFC Telford United, said: “Over several year the playing surface has been a constant strain on the football club.

"Now with help from the Football Stadia Improvement Fund and the Shropshire FA, we have been able to install a new drainage system and playing surface.

"I now look forward to watching the Bucks take to the new pitch as soon as we are able to do so.”