AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan keen to give Jack Storer a route back into the pro ranks

Former Birmingham City attacker Storer, 22, who can play wide or in the ‘No.10’ position, joined Telford just before the coronavirus pandemic shut down football in March and made one Bucks appearance.

As a teenager, the Birmingham-born forward played League Two football for Stevenage before earning a move to Blues, where he made four Championship appearances.

Bucks boss Cowan says Storer, who was loaned to Yeovil, Gloucester and Solihull Moors before a permanent move to Partick Thistle in Scotland, has had personal problems but will be given the opportunity to express himself with Telford.

“Jack is coming with us for pre-season,” Cowan said of Storer. “He’s someone I’m a big, big fan of.

“He needs nurturing, needs looking after and all being well we’ll be signing him.

“He’s got phenomenal talent, everything is there for us to go and support him.

“He’s had his personal problems off the pitch, but we’re hoping we can support him and give him the chance to express himself and go and get back to the level that he was a few years ago.”

Should he officially put pen to paper on a Bucks deal, Storer will join the likes of Brendon Daniels and Jack Byrne as creators to provide a supply line to strikers Aaron Williams and Jason Oswell next season.

Cowan, who has made six new signings this summer, feels Williams and Oswell can develop into a feared National League North partnership.

The boss has backed former Brackley and Peterborough hot-shot Williams to deliver a better goals return than the eight league strikes he managed last season.

But the New Bucks Head chief confirmed that Telford’s attacking transfer business is not yet complete, hinting there is still ‘a little bit of room’ to recruit more firepower.

“We’re open to another one,” Cowan said of his striker hunt. “We’re looking at bringing another two into the building all being well.

“We’re comfortable with where we are at at the moment, but we have a little bit of room to bring in certainly someone up top to challenge those two guys and then one more.”

Former striker Matthew Barnes-Homer will remain on the club’s staff as a coach.