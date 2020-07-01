AFC Telford United boost firepower by signing hitman Jason Oswell

Oswell, 27, joins Telford on a two-year contract following his release from National League side Wrexham.

Bucks boss Cowan admitted he has been chasing the hitman, who was prolific in Welsh football with Newtown and Telford's National League North at Stockport County, for a number of years.

Oswell, from Cheshire, spent 18 months at Wrexham, netting three goals in 16 starts.

He had previously fired Stockport to the National North play-offs, firing 25 goals in 39 appearances in the 2017/18 season – an impressive campaign that earned him a move to the Football League with Morecambe.

He becomes Cowan's sixth new signing of the summer and the first new frontman to check in, joining contracted centre-forward Aaron Williams.

“I’ve been trying to get Jason into the club since his Newtown days and I’m happy to say we have finally got our man," Cowan said.

"He is a proven striker at this level and one who I know can live up to the expectations of our club."

Oswell was a huge hit for the Welsh Premier Robins between 2014 and 2017.

He netted 54 goals in 100 appearances for Newtown, helping them reach the Welsh Cup final, secure Europa League football and land the domestic golden boot.

Oswell, who spent time on loan at Market Drayton Town from Crewe as a youngster, had also had stints in Australian football and Scotland, where Terry Butcher took him to Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The striker said: “I am delighted to have signed for AFC Telford United and I can’t wait to get started.

"With so long without football I am raring to go. I feel this is an exciting time for the club and I am looking forward to playing a big role in the fight for promotion."