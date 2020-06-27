Gavin Cowan: AFC Telford reputation drawing in players

The Bucks have made five new signings already this summer – so far having a total of 12 players commit to next season.

Cowan has reiterated that his budget has been cut this year and believes people are doing his players a ‘disservice’ by assuming they have signed on for the money.

“The reality is our budget has been cut this year. But when we started to make the signings we have people will question that,” Cowan said.

“When people are saying we’ve got bundles of money to throw around, I feel it takes the gloss off the players, takes away from what they are looking to do.

“One thing we have is our resources in terms of a beautiful stadium, we know if we’re successful we can get that place rocking.

“We’ve got a great training facility over at Lilleshall National Sports Centre, the partnership we have with those guys is second to none.

“We’re able to create an environment that matches the ambition of these guys. Speaking to players coming in, Jack Byrne, Lee Vaughan and Courtney Meppen-Walters, we’ve been able to form a good reputation for ourselves over the last two years within the football fraternity. That’s flattering, that myself, the staff and club are held in such a high regard that players want to come and play for us. We’re not able to pay big money, that does the players a disservice, because they are coming here for success and achievement.

“We didn’t imagine to sign such quality players but we stuck our neck out, the board have backed me as much as they can in really uncertain times, and credit to the players for buying into something they think will be successful.”