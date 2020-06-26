Courtney Meppen-Walter: I rejected shot at league deal

The 25-year-old put pen to paper on a deal last week, leaving Chorley who had been relegated from the National League.

For the centre-back, Telford’s desire to sign him was enough for him to turn down a trial at an un-named Football League club.

“I had a few offers from all sorts of leagues,” Meppen-Walter said. “I had one offer to train and trial at a Football League club, but I made my decision off how I felt at the time.

“With everything that is going on, it made it a sticky situation for a lot of clubs to offer contracts. They didn’t push as much as Telford.

“Telford made me feel wanted, so that was definitely one of the main reasons that I signed.

“The security of a contract is also a big thing, I have a family to provide for.

“I just felt wanted by Telford. There were a lot of other shouts but they didn’t know what was happening with the coronavirus and they didn’t push as much as Telford did.

“Telford were keen and it’s good to feel wanted, so that was my main reason.”

Meanwhile, former Bucks striker Amari Morgan-Smith has signed for National League North rivals Kidderminster Harriers.

He has signed a one-year contract.