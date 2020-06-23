Theo Street makes it a dozen to sign on with Telford

The 32-year-old has extended his contract until May 2021 – becoming the 12th player to commit to the Bucks for next season.

And boss Gavin Cowan is thrilled to keep hold of the former Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United and Solihull Moors defender.

“Theo’s a huge part of the changing room,” said Cowan. “He’s a man’s man and an outright leader – he brings real energy to the changing room.

“We’ve had a long chat about where he feels he’s at. He still feels he has a lot to offer and I feel he has a lot to offer on and off the pitch.

“We’re really pleased to have agreed – he’s a busy guy in terms of working and is a family man, but he’s a real old head for some of those young shoulders and a class act around the place.

“We’re pleased to retain him.”

Cowan has built from the back during pre-season, signing two new goalkeepers in Russ Griffiths and Ash Rawlins, as well as securing the services of six defenders.

“We’re looking strong,” added the boss. “We’re looking to secure another two or three players and then we have guys coming in pre-season to take up those last places.

“We’ve got recruitment to do, but it’s all in hand – we’re making sure Henry Cowans has the opportunity to prove his fitness and I’m really hopeful he can do that.”

Streete will be joined in the fight for places at the back by Ross White, Shane Sutton, Zak Lilly – who are staying on – as well as new signings Lee Vaughan and Courtney Meppen-Walter.

Speaking about the most recent capture of Meppen-Walter, Cowan said: “I’m ecstatic to get him, we found out he’d be leaving Chorley and moved quite quickly off the back of that.

“He’s a player I’ve admired for some time but didn’t imagine we’d be able to get through the door.

“It’s worked out well. In terms of professional he works as an education mentor, I’ve been able to mix up what he’ll be doing with the club and there’s an opportunity for him to work at Crossbar as well. That’s how we’ve been able to get it over the line.

“Having spoke to Courtney, he felt he more than held his own at the level and I agree with him – I think he’s that level or above.

“Hopefully we can make him even better working with us.

He’s more than proven at our level and has great pedigree. I believe he’s the best left-sided centre-half in the league, so to get him just shows what we’ve been doing the last few seasons has been worthwhile.”