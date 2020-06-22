AFC Telford United no longer hosting Wolves Under-23s

After 16 years playing at the Bucks' stadium, Wolves' youngsters are moving to Kidderminster Harriers' Aggborough base.

Telford are disappointed to have lost Wolves U23s to a National League North rival, but say the door is open for the partnership to be resumed down the line and that they will continue a 'working relationship' with the Premier League club in the meantime.

A club statement from the Bucks read: "AFC Telford United would like to inform our supporters that the New Bucks Head will not be hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers U23s during the 2020/21 season.

"We are disappointed with their decision and bring an end to 16 years as the venue for the Wolves U23s.

"We will continue our working relationship with the Premier League club and have stated that our door is always open should they wish to return in the future – we would be open to new discussions.

"We would like to thank Wolves for all their support over the past 16 years and would like to take this opportunity to wish the U23s all the very best next season.

"This now allows us to explore other good revenue streams which we were unable to do whilst we had Wolves U23s playing at the New Bucks Head.

"With the pitch renovations that we have independently undertaken with the help from the Shropshire FA and the Football Foundation at the New Bucks Head this season, we feel that this now gives us the best opportunity to maintain a good standard of playing surface for the 2020/21 season."

Harriers, meanwhile, say their agreement with Wolves 'is more than an arrangement to play football matches'.

The two clubs will 'work closely' to develop young talent, which may see more players go on loan to Russ Penn's side.