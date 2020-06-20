Ex-AFC Telford man Adam Proudlock back in the hotseat

The 39-year-old from Telford, who has previously managed Newport Town and coached in the club's youth team, has taken the reins at the step six Staffordshire outfit.

Proudlock, a promotion winner with the Bucks in 2010/11, won the TJ Vickers Shropshire Premier Cup with Newport in 2018, beating higher-ranked Haughmond.

Eccleshall were seventh, three places and 11 points from a top four promotion spot, in the North West Counties First Division South last season before the season was null and voided.

Proudlock scored 17 goals in 84 senior appearances for Wolves between 2000 and 2003.

His new side will go up against Shropshire outfits FC Oswestry Town, Ellesmere Rangers and St Martins next season.

He said: "When I spoke to the chairman and vice chairman, they discussed what they were looking to do off the field to improve the facilities at Pershall Park and their ambitions for the club matched mine in what I feel I can bring to the team on the pitch.

"Whilst I have managed in the West Midlands League, the North West Counties League will be a new experience for me. I know it is a good league with some strong teams who will be challenging for the top places."

He will be assisted by Steve Wainwright, Jake Robinson and Ben Henderson.