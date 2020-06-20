AFC Telford put plans in place for a return

Plans are yet to be confirmed but the Bucks hope to meet for the first time since the lockdown in March as boss Gavin Cowan puts his summer schedule into action.

Players have been away for more than three months and the Telford chief is keen to begin fitness work and to re-introduce footballs, while adhering to the latest government guidance, which the club hope will continue to ease.

“We’re looking to come back at the end of the month if possible,” Cowan said.

“We’ll have to adhere to government guidelines but are looking at light training at the end of the month.

“Once we get the official announcement we can then build into it. The players have had a long time off and we need to start light training to acclimatise.

“Strength and conditioning work needs to start and we need to get a feel of the footballs.

“We’re hoping, day by day, the guidance is changing. We’re hoping it relaxes between now and then.

“We’re prepared to train as the rules are now but we’re hoping for some form of normality.”

A new-look Bucks group will be meeting to train at Lilleshall National Sports Centre.

New signings Lee Vaughan, Jack Byrne, Russ Griffiths, Ash Rawlins and Courtney Meppen-Walter will join Adam Walker, Brendon Daniels, Zak Lilly and Henry Cowans while Cowan has confirmed trialists will be invited.