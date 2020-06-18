AFC Telford are hunting the perfect fit

The Bucks chief has been busy so far during the close season, adding four new players to his ranks and securing the services of a handful of last season’s squad for the 2020/21 campaign.

Cowan is putting his focus in Telford’s group, as opposed to as individuals, when he goes about assembling a squad.

He acknowledges the pool of players available to clubs this summer, due to cost-cutting as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, as being vast and is focusing on players that fit his New Bucks Head formula.

“We’re pleased with the individuals and I’ll be pleased when they’re a team collectively,” said Cowan, whose side were confirmed 14th in the final 2019/20 table on a points per game basis last night.

“That’s our goal now, we need to be very focused on getting the right group of players.

“There are many players available, but it’s about getting the right players.

“There are some excellent players available at this moment in time, but we have to recruit what fits us and I’m very pleased we can target the way we’re going to play and how we’ll approach the season.

“You can’t just keep signing players because they are good players, they have to fit a system and as part of a team.”

There has been a suggestion that National League action could return at the beginning of September, subject to government guidelines.

Cowan’s side are likely to look to a return to pre-season training in July, where his new-look squad will get together for a first time. Telford have been apart since March 14, after which National North football was halted.

New signings Lee Vaughan, Jack Byrne, Russ Griffiths and Ash Rawlins will join Adam Walker, Brendon Daniels and Zak Lilly for Bucks training. Henry Cowans has been offered the chance to impress.

And they will be joined by trialists, Cowan revealed. The Telford manager is no stranger to offering trialists the chance to impress in the off season.

“We’re continuing our search and we’ll have a few guys in over pre-season as trialists,” the boss added. “We’re leaving ourselves some room to have a look at guys there.”