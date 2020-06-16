Cowan has confidence in Aaron Williams

Williams, 26, has been labelled Telford’s ‘number one striker’ by the Bucks boss, who revealed the under-contact striker has been relentless in his hunger to train during the coronavirus lockdown.

The former Walsall, Peterborough and Brackley striker netted eight times from 32 appearances in National North last season.

That tally fell below expectations from both Williams and Cowan, but the Telford chief feels Williams is like a new signing and has confidence that the striker can fire the goals to propel the club up the table.

“Aaron would’ve preferred a better return last year but he’s my number one striker – I invested in him for two years and have a lot of belief that he’s an out-and-out goalscorer,” said Cowan. “Last year was a funny season for us all as a club but he’s settled into the club now.

“He’s pestering me every day wanting to train and do more. He understands it wasn’t a terrible season for him but he expects more of a return.

“He’s got high intentions and expectations of himself. I’m very, very excited to see what he does next year now he’s settled in.”

Williams is the only striker currently on the clubs’ books. The future of last season’s top scorer Marcus Dinanga is up in the air, as one of a handful of last season’s squad yet to either commit or depart the club.

Matty Stenson, who was on loan from Solihull Moors, will not return.