Telford's restart boost

Bucks chairman Andy Pryce and rival National League clubs have been in conference calls with league bosses this week and it is thought that a target of early September has been pencilled in for action to return.

But step two of non-league getting under way in just under three months is on the premise of no second wave of Covid-19.

Clubs are working on the basis of fans being permitted into stadiums for games, but with the likelihood of a reduced capacity.

The National League have proposed that the 2019/20 season will be decided on a points-per-game basis, with a Monday deadline for clubs to vote. The proposals would see AFC Telford drop one place to 14th.

The framework states that first-placed clubs in National League, National North and National South will win automatic promotion. That would be particularly significant in Telford’s division, as King’s Lynn would climb above leaders York City, winning promotion to the National League.

York had led the way by two points from King’s Lynn, but crucially have played twice more than their rivals.

But it is proposed that play-offs at step two, in both National North and South, will not go ahead. There will also be no relegation from step two.

Barrow, who lead the way in non-league’s top tier, would win promotion to League Two. And play-offs for promotion to the EFL will go ahead, contested by clubs that finish between second and seventh.

Advertising

Barnet are the big winners. The Bees, having played up to four games fewer than some of their rivals, climb from 11th to seventh on the average points formula.

Only one side will be relegated from step one, under the proposals, meaning Chorley will drop into National North.

Maidenhead, Ebbsfleet and AFC Fylde, who all occupied relegation places in the National League, will be reprieved.

Each National League club will have a vote, while the National North and South divisions have four votes each.