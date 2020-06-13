Telford secure double keep swoop

The Bucks have brought in shot-stopper duo Russell Griffiths, who was on loan from Chester before the coronavirus halted football in March, and Telford-born Ash Rawlins from Market Drayton Town.

Griffiths, 24, made two appearances, against Darlington and Kettering, in March after joining on a temporary basis from National North rivals Chester.

The former Everton youngster, who made 31 appearances for Chester last season, has also played for Cheltenham, Motherwell and AFC Fylde and joins the Bucks on a one-year deal.

“I’m really excited for the upcoming season; I think it’s going to be a good season for Telford with some exciting signings coming through the door and I just can’t wait to get going now,” said Griffiths.

Those two games gave Russell an opportunity to appraise the Bucks as a possible destination, as he explained:

“The manager made it obvious to me what the club was like in the first phone call we had, and within a couple of days of training I realised this was a club I’d really like to be at.

"When we initially spoke, the manager said he wanted to get business done early, which is a player is great, it’s what you want to hear.

AFC Telford new signing Russ Griffiths Picture credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress

"It’s not just football; in other jobs, there a lot of people where things are in the balance at the moment, so knowing I’m going to be here next season and playing football is massive.”

“The fundamentals are in place for us to have a really good season, so hopefully we can kick on with pre-season soon that can set us on our way.”

Boss Gavin Cowan is delighted to have secured Giffiths so early into the off season.

“Russ is a goalkeeper that I have admired for some time, so I am really happy to get him through the door," enthused Cowan.

"He is a lot of experience at a relatively young age and will be another big presence for us.”

Griffiths will receive competition for the No.1 spot by Arleston-born Rawlins, 23, who lives just a stone's throw away from the New Bucks Head and joins the club for a second spell.

Rawlins has been in and around the Drayton first team since he was 17 and has had trials with the likes of Leicester, Stoke and Bury. He has also been on dual registration terms with Barrow.

The former Telford College of Arts and Technology student was signed as an emergency replacement for Callum Burton, who was recalled by Shrewsbury, at the tail-end of the 2016/17 season and said it was a dream come true to make his Bucks debut.

Rawlins has since been back at Drayton, who play in the step four Northern Premier League Division One South, where he is a firm favourite.

"I was training with Russell at the end of last season, and he’s a great lad, we really do push each other," said Rawlins.

New AFC Telford United signing Ashley Rawlins Picture credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress

"I’ve been at Drayton for about four or five seasons now, almost part of the furniture, but I’m keen for a new challenge and some new beginnings. I can’t wait to start and get back into it.”

“I’m literally two minutes up the road in Arleston. It’s a bit surreal, growing up here and watching Telford and the likes of Ryan Young, it’s a bit weird but I aim to take it in my stride and do the best I can for the club.”

They will work under new goalkeeper coach and former Telford keeper Darren Acton, who has returned to the club for a third spell.

At a virtual fans' forum earlier in the lockdown, Cowan spoke of his determination to secure the services of a permanent goalkeeper after a series of loans in the position last season.

The Bucks began the 2019/20 campaign with Corey Addai on loan from Coventry before Andy Wycherley spent a spell between the sticks. Telford then loaned highly-rated Matt Yates from Derby County, but he was recalled by the Championship side in the new year.

German-Congolese Michael Luyambula was taken on loan from Birmingham City but made just five appearances before Cowan brought in Griffiths until the end of the season.

And Cowan has moved early to ensure two permanent keepers at the New Bucks Head for next season – while the timeframe around when that gets under way remains unclear.