AFC Telford United sign former Kidderminster and Solihull midfielder Jack Byrne

The 30-year-old former Kidderminster Harriers stalwart and Solihull Moors promotion winner has joined his ex-Aggborough team-mate Lee Vaughan by checking into the New Bucks Head.

Creative midfielder Byrne spent last season playing for Southern League Central Premier Division outfit Nuneaton Borough after leaving Telford's league rivals Brackley Town.

He joined Nuneaton after more than a year out with an ACL injury and played more than 30 games to help Borough to ninth, three points off the play-offs in step three, before the season was declared null and void.

Gavin Cowan offered his former Solihull team-mate help with rehabilitation, which led to the opportunity to join Telford last season, but the midfielder was keen to test himself elsewhere after so long on the sidelines.

"When I left Solihull for Brackley and I got my injury Gav was kind enough to ring me and was one of the few people who offered to help me out," said Byrne, who signs a one-year deal.

New AFC Telford United signing Jack Byrne with manager Gavin Cowan at the New Bucks Head Stadium on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress

“I said to Gav 'look, I want to get some games under my belt, to see where I’m at.'

"Telford is a big club, and I know the level, but I needed just to see where I was, after so long out of the game.

"I just wanted to see if everything was still working, I guess, to see if I could play football without picking up an injury again.”

Byrne was a firm favourite at Kidderminster, where he spent five years, scored 28 goals in 164 appearances and helped Harriers to a famous FA Cup fourth round tie at Sunderland.

He joined Solihull Moors, becoming a team-mate of Bucks boss Cowan, as the Moors won the National North title in 2016, with Byrne netting five times in 37 appearances.

Byrne, who is from Solihull, played 36 times for the Moors in the National League before moving on to Brackley in 2017.

Cowan said: “Jack is one of the most complete midfielders I have seen play at this level so to be able to bring him in to the club is a real coup for us!

"(He is) another leader that I have no doubt will bring more quality to the group."

He joins full-back Vaughan and three members of last season's squad to have committed to Cowan's side for next season.

Byrne will be reunited with former Brackley midfield partner Adam Walker at the New Bucks Head.

Winger Brendon Daniels and defender Zak Lilly have penned new deals, while Henry Cowans will return to pre-season training.

It is believed the Bucks are closing in on further new additions to the squad, with the possibility of further announcements over the weekend.