AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan ready to search the depths

The Bucks chief is assembling his squad for next season, while uncertainty still surrounds when that may be allowed to kick off.

He has so far tied up the futures of Adam Walker, Brendon Daniels and Zak Lilly, while defender Lee Vaughan made a popular return to the New Bucks Head last week.

Cowan has maintained that the Bucks are unable to compete with the big spenders in National North, and the manager says he is being as proactive as possible to ensure Telford do not miss out on gems further down the pyramid.

“Of course there are some players in the lower levels that are good enough,” said Cowan, who has made clear his lofty ambitions for next season.

“And certainly there are players playing higher that can prosper and thrive for us. It’s all very dependant on circumstance.

“There’s an element of luck involved, you’ve got to be in the right place at the right time. I’m being very proactive and that’s all I ask of my staff, so we don’t miss out on anything.

“If people choose not to come then that’s fine. We want to make sure we’re in the mix before they do sign anywhere else so we can put our tuppence in.”

Four players have so far been released from the New Bucks Head with clarity on the remaining members of last season’s squad expected soon.

Telford’s ‘Boost the Budget’ fundraising page is closing in on £2,300.