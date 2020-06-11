Telford are nearing a conclusion

A decision as to how promotions and relegations across the league’s three divisions is yet to be made, with clubs understood to be frustrated at the delay.

The call to cancel the remaining regular fixtures in the National League divisions was made in April.

Board members met yesterday, with discussions about whether to hold play-offs and how to decide the leagues top of their agenda. Clubs will today be given a virtual presentation on a divisional basis from National League chief executive Michael Tattersall and an FA representative.

It is understood that clubs will be asked to vote on proposals as to how the season will be concluded across all divisions.

The outcome has little relevance to AFC Telford, who finished 13th in National North.

But it is unclear who will be awarded the title, with York leading King’s Lynn by two points having played twice more, and what will happen to the six sides in play-off places.

There will be no relegation from National North, but clubs may come down from non-league’s top tier.

If the National League follow the model adopted by the EFL, then leaders Barrow will win automatic promotion to League Two on points-per-game, with play-offs going ahead.

Ebbsfleet, Maidenhead, AFC Fylde and Chorley occupied the bottom four positions and could be relegated.