Gavin Cowan wants AFC Telford to be better

The Telford manager said the club is determined to break out of a cycle of struggling to make ends meet on a day-to-day basis in a bid to change the 'bigger picture'.

Cowan has been in regular contact with Pryce and managing director Ian Dosser since football was halted in March. Chairman Pryce has said the club have struggled financially during the uncertain period, but Cowan insists the Bucks are working hard to change the rhetoric.

"Speaking to the chairman, we don't really want it to be a case of going back to normal," Cowan said.

"It's a good opportunity, during all of this, to re-assess. I've been working with Prycey on how we can change the day-to-day logistics of the football club.

"Then hopefully we can change the overall bigger picture, because what we don't want to keep doing is letting it wash its face.

"At some point we want to break out of this cycle of being a club that financially struggles.

"Ultimately Adam Walker made a great point, we need supporters coming and supporting us.

"We've got to be doing everything we can be doing. We can't be expecting the local community and supporters to come and back us if we're not doing everything we can."

The survival fund launched by the club shortly into lockdown is nearing £2,000.

Pryce suggested losing the final five home games of the cancelled National North season came at a cost, while sponsorship talks have proven difficult, as are selling season tickets when no plans laid by league bosses for next season.

The Bucks did manage to secure an extension with Hamer Leisure Ltd of naming rights of the north stand at the New Bucks Head. The club are also offering the 'once in a lifetime' prize of becoming an away director for the day next season, at £5 a ticket with a June 30 deadline.

"There's so much more than what the first-team does, it's everything else that props it up," Cowan added.

"It's an overall project. Everything complements itself, there is no point talking about any particular thing because it could sound a little outlandish. But in the bigger picture as part of the project it could sound genius."