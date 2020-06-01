Gavin Cowan is Telford planning as usual

The FA has granted permission to the National League to extend the current season – meaning play-offs can take place beyond the initial May deadline – and reports state this will be voted for by FA council members.

It is also thought that the National League are awaiting how the EFL will conclude its divisions before making its stance public.

Cowan admitted that both he and Telford remain ‘in the dark’ on the prospect of schedules for next season, but he is working to the usual scheduled time frame of pre-season in July.

Cowan said: “We’re always talking to people and planning – the only thing I can do is plan to go back as normal.

“I can’t think anything else until something changes and people tell me. I plan to go back as normal.

“With schools going back and businesses re-opening, I’m hoping that everything will be accelerated and we can get back to some sort of normality.

“It’s been really positive and really interesting speaking to other managers.”

Clubs are thought to be frustrated at a lack of communication from the league, which cancelled the season on April 22.

“We’re totally in the dark, I think communication skills need to improve, we’re waiting on everything but I think we’ve just got to be looking at next season,” Cowan said. “The powers will be will speak at some point.”