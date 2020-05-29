Gavin Cowan: There were some tough Telford calls

The Bucks boss is making his final decisions on which of the squad from last season, which was cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus, will be at the club for the next campaign and admits the decision have been ‘tough’.

Cowan is aiming to strike a balance between maintaining familiarity in his ranks and adding fresh impetus, having kept the majority of his 2018/19 troops on board 12 months previous.

“I’m really happy. It’s a tough time because it’s the hardest part for a manager, to have to make some of these really cut-throat decisions,” Cowan said.

“I suppose for the most part last year I didn’t really need to do, we retained most of the players. We’re still in talks with some to make final decisions.

“We’re very busy talking to a lot of players, lots of decisions are being made.

“I think of the players that were here last year, given the option, would’ve stayed. I think that speaks volumes of the environment we’ve created.

“We’ve been outlining some of the plans to the players who are staying and they’re very excited and eager to get going again.”

Cowan, meanwhile, confirmed that the three players already under contract at the New Bucks Head, skipper Shane Sutton, fellow defender Ross White and marksman Aaron Williams, will be part of his squad for next season.