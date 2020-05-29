AFC Telford United agree contracts with three players

Daniels and Walker each picked up two awards at the Bucks' online end-of-season presentation last month.

Boss Gavin Cowan said: “We are extremely happy to resign Brendon, Adam and Zak. Brendon and Adam were stand-out players last season and Zak made huge strides in his development – this I feel will bode well for the coming season.

"All three are a joy to work with and are highly motivated to put our plans into action for the 2020/21 season!”

Cowans will be given the opportunity to prove his fitness during pre-season having spent the majority of last season out with an ankle injury.

Cowan added: “After an injury-hit season, myself and Henry agreed that coming in to prove his fitness was the best way forward.

"We know what he is capable of and so a fit Henry Cowans could be very positive for the club.”

Walker, Daniels and Lilly join Shane Sutton, Ross White and Aaron Williams, who have already committed to the 2020/21 campaign.