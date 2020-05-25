Adam Walker: Stick with AFC Telford

The Bucks are one of many clubs facing a difficult period ahead due to the loss of income revenue streams, some nine weeks since they last kicked a ball.

The National North season was cancelled, though league chiefs are still to disclose how promotions will be satisfied.

Experienced midfielder Walker – who was a big hit in his first season at the New Bucks Head, taking home two end of season awards – admits the lack of football has been a 'big gap' in everybody's lives as he called on supporters to stand by the club.

"In non-league we haven't got the powers of the TV rights and sponsorships," Walker told BBC Radio 1.

"Non-league does rely on people coming through the gates and watching us play.

"We want the supporters to stick with us and hopefully start the new season with a football club there."

He added: "It's a really strange situation.

"At the start the shaking of hands stopped and it was becoming real.

Advertising

"On the Saturday, as you usually do, you would say bye to your team-mates and that you'd see them on Tuesday and then this happened.

"It's been a big gap in everyone's lives really."

Gavin Cowan's men were last in action in a 3-1 home victory over Kettering Town on March 14.

They finished 13th in the standings after the National League called time on the season with eight games remaining.

Advertising

Chairman Andy Pryce admitted that it has been a financial 'struggle' for the club, who are in the awkward position of trying to assemble a first-team squad without knowledge of when next season will take place.

Pryce added negotiations with sponsors has been 'difficult – though the Bucks have sealed a new one-year deal with North Stand sponsor Hamer Leisure Ltd, a Telford-based static caravan business.

John Hamer, of Hamer Leisure, said: "Even in this current climate as a business I felt it was important to continue our support towards the football club as once this is all over, returning to the New Bucks Head will be something we can all look forward to doing again on a Saturday afternoon."

The club's COVID-19 Gofundme page has raised £1,620.