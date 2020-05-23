Andy Pryce: AFC Telford have struggled

The Bucks chief admitted it is ‘hard to gauge’ how badly the National League North outfit have been hit in the purse strings due to the lack of income since the country shut down two months ago.

Pryce said losing five home matches came at significant cost, while talks between players and sponsors have proven difficult with uncertainty surrounding how the National North will finish and when the next season will begin.

“Financially it is a struggle. It always is. We are not a rich club. We are a non-league club which is always looking for investment,” Pryce said.

“How much money we have lost is hard to gauge at the moment.

“We lost maybe five home games which bring in a substantial amount of cash.

“It is difficult to talk to sponsors about renewing deals and season tickets for the coming season because as of yet our league has not told us it is totally finished yet and when we are starting next season.”

National North was scrapped in April but it is yet to be decided how promotions from the National League will be settled.

The Bucks hope to this summer replace collapsed drainage under the New Bucks Head pitch.

Pryce added: “We live from hand to mouth and this is what we have to deal with. We like a challenge at AFC Telford and we will look after the club.

“We hope when this comes to an end the community and our fans get behind the club and support us.”