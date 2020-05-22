Gavin Cowan in salute to AFC Telford top brass

The Bucks, like many around them in the sport, are feeling their way through a period of financial uncertainty, with income revenues having ground to almost a complete halt.

With the National League North season cancelled a month ago, Cowan has been working closely alongside chairman Andy Pryce and managing director Ian Dosser to help steer the club through the hardship.

And the boss believes the club have acted with the best interest of the community, businesses and the players 'without blinking' and showing real integrity.

"As a manager I put my front foot first with the club in mind and all you ask as a manager and as a player is for the club to look after themselves," Cowan, who himself took a 50 per cent pay cut to help the club, said.

"They have a responsibility to the wider community and the people invested business-wise, but they have to do that with the players in mind because the players have their own lives.

"This is their livelihoods for the most part and this is where my admiration has come from for Andy and Ian.

"I've been part of those conversations and the club haven't really blinked.

"The players for my part were looked after as well as possibly could be expected and that shows real integrity. That's a quality that I really admire and it's great to be a part of that.

The Bucks, meanwhile, are set to release their retain list for the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

Cowan has spent the time since the National League North season was officially curtailed speaking with existing players to let them know whether they are part of his plans for the 2020/21 season – whenever that is planned.

The former defender has said he aims to strike a balance between continuity and a fresh impetus in his ranks. Three players are already under contract at the New Bucks Head next season.